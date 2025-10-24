State to grant Rs 100 crore to remove sewage blockages through robot technology

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state Social Welfare minister Sanjay Shirsat, on Friday, observed that the municipal corporation’s sanitation workers face many difficulties while clearing drainage blockages. With the introduction of advanced robotic technology, this task has now become much easier. Hence, a fund of ₹100 crore would be allocated through the Department of Social Welfare (DSW) to help all municipal corporations in Maharashtra purchase these robots, he said.

“The fund-allocation process would be completed within the next two months, " said the minister, expressing hope that not a single sanitary worker will have to enter a drainage line to remove a choke-up ever again.

The announcement was made during a programme held at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Friday noon, organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to distribute appointment letters to sanitation workers’ children under the Laad-Page Committee’s recommendations, which provide permanent municipal corporation jobs to the children of sanitation workers.

The minister Shirsat said,” The issue of implementing the Laad-Page Committee’s recommendations has been pending in court. After receiving court clearance, orders were issued to all municipal corporations across the state to proceed with appointments under these recommendations.”

The minister further directed administrator G Sreekant to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for housing schemes for civic employees, so they can live with dignity. “If there is a shortage of funds, I will provide the necessary support,” he assured. Shirsat also ordered that employees working in crematoriums and zoos be made permanent within a month.

At the outset, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer (CAFO) Santosh Wahule made introductory remarks, followed by speeches from Kenekar, Sreekanth, and Ghodele.

Contractual workers felicitate Shirsat

Shirsat remarked humorously that since he had issued the orders for appointments under the Laad-Page Committee’s recommendations, the employees should congratulate him, not the municipal corporation administrator. This comment was met with loud applause from the audience.

In his address, G Sreekanth mentioned that minister Shirsat had supported the decision to close down the Maharana Agency, linked to Shinde faction city chief Vishwanath Rajput. Following this, contract workers felicitated minister Shirsat for his support.

Hint at retirement from politics

During his speech, Sanjay Shirsat also hinted at retiring from active politics. “Administrator G Sreekanth will one day become the Chief Secretary of the state. When that happens, I will be at home. It’s difficult to stay in politics continuously. I’ve been elected MLA four times, that’s enough,” he said, indicating a possible exit from political life.