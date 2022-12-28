State to probe appointment of engineer Panzade in AMC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Maharashtra industry minister Uday Samant has assured the cabinet of conducting an inquiry, against the appointment of the city engineer S D Panzade in Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), by forming a committee headed by a principal secretary.

Panzade was appointed as junior engineer, on the basis of his diploma, in AMC. He held various positions in the AMC. It has been observed that despite having a candidate armed with M.E. (Civil) degree, Panzade was given promotions regularly. Moreover, he was also appointed as the city engineer and got retired from the service on June 30, 2021. However, he was given a six months extension in the service. He opted for illegal means and got appointed to the same post as contractual staff. The state government appointed him on a special project, but he continued to function as the city engineer. He was given an extension of six months for the second time. Ironically, he succeeded in obtaining the extension for the third time as well. His appointment violates the recruitment norms by not implementing the government order.

The MLA Prashant Bamb raised the starred question in the legislative assembly (in Nagpur) today. MLAs Haribhau Bagade and Hasan Mushrif also participated in the discussion. Replying to Bamb’s question, the industry minister said,“ A committee will be constituted to conduct an inquiry and it will be headed by the principal secretary. The committee will also comprise of competent officers and it will conduct an in-depth inquiry and also initiate action as well.”