State transfers two ACPs to city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the state’s Home Department, has transferred the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO, Khed) Sudarshan Patil and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO, Railways) Manoj Pagare as the assistant commissioners of police (ACP) to the city on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the state issued transfers of 68 ACPs on July 3. This included the transfer of Patil and Pagare as ACPs to the city. Pagare had earlier served as police inspector in the city.

Thorat transferred to Amravati

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Traffic Branch), Ashok Thorat, has been transferred as SDPO (Amravati Rural Police). He has been transferred as his tenure in the city has been completed.