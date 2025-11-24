State Urdu Sahitya Academy president visits tombs of Siraj A’badi & Bashar Nawaz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The newly elected president of Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy, Dr Hasin Akhtar, during her visit to Aurangabad, laid a floral wreath at the tomb (their tomb located at Panchkuwa cemetery) of famous Urdu poets Siraj Aurangabadi and Bashar Nawaz.

He said that the city of Aurangabad is famous all over the world because of Siraj Aurangabadi. He is the father of the Urdu Ghazal.

“It is our good fortune that this 16th-century Urdu poet was born on this land. Also, our city has gained international recognition due to the Ghazals, Nazms and Shayari of Bashar Nawaz,” he said.

Dr Hasin Akhtar is the first president of the Academy from Marathwada. “I will leave no stone unturned for preserving, developing, protecting and promoting Urdu language,” he said. Dr Sohail Zakiuddin, Farooq Ahmed, Imran Bahshwan, Dr Ashfaq Iqbal and others were present.