State Women Commission demands strict action against Vaijapur MLA, others

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson Rupali Chakankar today condemned the act committed by a responsible public representative. She ordered the rural police to take appropriate action against the Vaijapur MLA Ramesh Bornare and submit the action taken report (ATR) to the commission in three days.

As reported earlier, the Shiv Sena MLA along with 10 others have been booked for beating MLA's sister-in-law and cousin brother for felicitating the union Minister of State (Finance) Bhagwat Karad. Vaijapur police station has booked them under various sections. Meanwhile, the photo of the MLA beating his sister-in-law has got viral on social media. Taking cognizance of the photo Chakankar condemned the incident and gave the above order.

It may be noted that the MLA's private secretary Ramdas Wagh has also lodged a complaint against the victim Jaishree Dilip Bornare (of Satana) for abusing him. Hence the Vaijapur police booked her under Atrocity Act.

Not allow Bornare to move in public

The act by the MLA is condemnable. He should immediately submit his resignation or we will not let him move on the road, threatened the BJP's state women body's Rekha Kulkarni, Savita Kulkarni, ZP member Pushpa Kale and Madhuri Adwant while addressing the press conference in Vaijapur. The office-bearers also demanded to cancel the Atrocity Act filed against the victim woman (complainant). They underlined meeting the special IGP and the superintendent of police (SP) in this regard soon. Eknath Jadhav, Kalyan Dangode, Rajiv Dongre, Kailas Pawar, Mohan Aher and others were also present on the occasion.

Political pressure on rural police?

The concerned leaders claimed that for the shameful act, the MLA and others are booked under minor sections. They should have been booked under molestation. It may be noted that the MLA was booked after staging sitting agitation for eight hours. Later on, the rural police showed promptness in registering the Atrocity Case filed by MLA's secretary. The Vaijapur police have also not served notices to them in the last two days. When contacted the police inspector Samar Singh Rajput refused to comment on the issue.

The State BJP vice president Chitra Wagh said," In the Chhatrapati Shivaji's Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena MLA has beat a woman for attending the BJP's programme. The case has been registered, but sans required action. Instead, the victim woman has been booked under the Atrocity Case. Why the policymakers on women are not speaking on the issue. To how many rapists and the accused exploiting women would be saved by the chief minister. The government is not for the poor people, but for the ministers, MLAs, MP and their followers."