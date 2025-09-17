State’s 28,000 GPs to be developed as models: CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To ensure that no village is left behind in rural development schemes, the ‘Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayatraj Abhiyan’ has been launched. Through this campaign, 28,000 grampanchayats and 40,000 villages in the state will be developed as models, said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the inauguration of a state-level programme of Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayatraj Abhiyan at the premises of Devgiri Sugar Factory in Phulambri on Wednesday.

The rural development minister Jaykumar Gore, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, and other dignitaries were present. The event was organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as well as Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

First-ever scheme with ₹250 crore in prizes

The Chief Minister said, “ During the campaign period from September 17 to December 31, prize money amounting to ₹250 crore will be awarded to successful grampanchayats. The minister Gore provided details of the campaign and grampanchayats performing outstanding in his introductory remarks.

Taluka level – First prize ₹15 lakh, second prize ₹12 lakh, and third prize ₹8 lakh will be awarded.

District level– First prize ₹50 lakh, second prize ₹30 lakh, and third prize ₹20 lakh will be awarded.

State level – First prize ₹5 crore, second prize ₹3 crore, and third prize ₹2 crore will be awarded.