Statue desecration attempt foiled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt was made to desecrate the statue of a prominent figure in the densely populated Rozabagh area. Police responded promptly, initiated immediate repairs, and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered at the Begumpura police station in connection with the incident, which occurred on Saturday afternoon. Local residents noticed the act of desecration around noon. Assistant commissioner of police Santap Shinde, crime branch inspector Sambhaji Pawar, and Begumpura police inspector Mangesh Jagtap, along with their teams, rushed to the spot. They engaged with locals and appealed for peace. Artisans were immediately summoned and repair work began without delay. A special police team has been assigned to trace the accused.