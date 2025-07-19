Statue desecration attempt in Rozabagh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt was made to desecrate the statue of a revered figure located in the densely populated Rozabagh area. The police acted promptly, initiated immediate repair work, and brought the situation under control. A case was registered at the Begumpura police station in connection with the incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon.

Locals first noticed the act of desecration on Saturday around noon. Assistant commissioner of police Sampat Shinde, crime branch inspector Sambhaji Pawar, and Begumpura police inspector Mangesh Jagtap reached the spot along with their teams. They interacted with residents and appealed for peace. Artisans were immediately called in and repairs to the statue began without delay. A special team has been assigned the task of tracing the accused.