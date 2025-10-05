Statue of former Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik relocated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The full-sized statue of the pioneer of the Green Revolution, Vasantrao Naik which was situated at Vasantrao Naik Chowk on Jalna Road, near the flyover, has been relocated to a new site. The move was carried out on Sunday after preparations were completed to install a new statue at the designated location.

The Municipal Administration stated that the old statue, being in the middle of the road, was causing traffic congestion. Last year, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth held discussions with the Banjara community and proposed relocating the statue to another site. The Banjara community conditionally approved this proposal.

Former Deputy Mayor Pramod Rathod, along with Phulsing Jadhav, Uttam Chavan, Rajendra Rathod, Ramesh Pawar, Vinod Jadhav, Gorakh Chavan, Dr. Krishna Rathod and other community members were present during the relocation.

Photo Caption: The statue of former Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik on Jalna Road was removed in the presence of community members.