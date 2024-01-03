Stealing bikes for pocket money!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Pundaliknagar police have arrested two college students hailing from well-off families for their involvement in stealing motorcycles in the city and selling them in Jalna.

They would visit a playground to play cricket and when their pocket money would get finished they preferred stealing vehicles, the police said, adding that those arrested are Atharva alias Raj Dnyaneshwar Ghayal (19, Hanumannagar) and Gajanan Manik Salunke (18, Gajanannagar), while the search for the third youth Prince alias Kaustubh Kachru Kamble (who is said to the nephew of a state excise inspector) is on.

It so happened that acting upon the orders of the police inspector (of Pundaliknagar Police Station) Rajesh Yadav, the PSI Kalyan Shelke and his team were searching for the suspects to resolve mobile theft cases registered in their jurisdiction. During the investigation, the cops came to know through the informer that two youths are frequently riding new bikes. Shelke then laid a trap and detained the two youths - Raj and Gajanan from their homes. The police also seized three bikes which were kept hidden by Raj near his house.

Nephew of one inspector at large

The duo confessed to committing the crime of stealing vehicles along with Prince (Cidco N-4), who has completed his HSC education from a military school. He does not have parents, as a result, his uncle is his guardian. During his visits to the playground, he came in contact with a few notorious youths. His uncle is an inspector in the state excise department. Prince had left the home three months ago. The missing complaint has been lodged by his uncle with Pundaliknagar police station.

It is learnt that the trio are bonafide students of a reputed college in the city. Under the guidance of the deputy commissioner Navneet Kanwat and assistant commissioner Dr Ranjit Patil, the cops comprising Yadav Shelke, Ganesh Doiphode, L B Hinge, Kalyan Nikam, Prashant Narode, Sandeep Beedkar, Deepak Jadhav and Vikram Khandagale took the action.