Steel stolen after damaging hotel property

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons damaged and stole steel meant for the construction of a breakfast centre. The incident took place at Hotel Hira Breakfast Centre in Sahakar Bank Colony on Saturday midnight.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Lulekar (Shivshankar Colony), Nikhil Sharma (Balajinagar), and one unidentified person. The theft was captured on CCTV, and the accused are known to the complainant Abhijit Adhikari (Darga Road). Jawaharnagar police have registered a case.