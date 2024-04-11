Step brother threatens sister with photo, demands money

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 20-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against her 27-year-old stepbrother for extortion and threats. The accused allegedly sent messages demanding Rs 1 lakh, threatening to ruin her marriage and make photos of them viral if she refused.

According to police, the victim's father, who had children from two marriages, stated that his step-son, who lives independently, would visit during festivals. He clicked photos of them during celebrations. The sister says she never suspected the photos taken during these visits would be misused.

On April 8, the woman received messages from her step brother, demanding money and threatening her with dire consequences and social media humiliation. She informed her parents, and then filed a police complaint on April 10 in the Waluj police station. Police inspector Krishna Shinde is leading the investigation.