‘STEP’ course to be inaugurated at Deogiri Govt ITI today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The “Short-Term Employment-Oriented Training Program (STEP)”, an innovative initiative under the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, State Government and the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Mumbai, will be inaugurated at Deogiri Government Industrial Training Institute on October 8.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will inaugurate the course virtually at 3 pm on Wednesday.

Acharya Devvrat (Governor), Devendra Fadnavis (Chief Minister), Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar (Deputy Chief Ministers) and Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation) will also grace the event.

Training programs for 16 batches across 14 different short-term courses will be inaugurated at Deogiri Government ITI. A total of 480 trainees will benefit from these employment-oriented courses aimed at enhancing industry-relevant skills and employability.

Distinguished guests, including local MP, MLAs, administrative officers, and representatives from various industries, will attend the event. The initiative is designed to provide industry-focused, short-duration training to students, thereby increasing their job readiness and employment opportunities.

Deputy Director Pradeep Durge has appealed to students, parents, and industry representatives to actively participate in this significant event.