Stepfather arrested for brutal abuse of 10-year-old; mother booked in cover-up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Our city reels from a horrific case of child abuse as police arrest a stepfather for brutally sexually assaulting his 10-year-old stepdaughter, "Divya" (name changed).

The girl's own mother now faces charges for allegedly attempting to cover up the monstrous crime. Divya's nightmare began in Mayamba village, Buldhana district, where she lived with her mother and stepfather. Her biological father passed away a few years ago, and her mother remarried a farmer about a year ago. Just fifteen days ago, the stepfather began his assaults, inflicting burns and severe physical violence, even causing Diya to lose consciousness from bleeding. Shockingly, her mother reportedly bathed her, changed her clothes, and threatened her into silence, warning, "If you speak out, your father will be arrested." The abuse continued, with further molestation attempts and burns to her neck.

-----------------

Brave escape leads to arrest

Driven by unbearable pain, Diya, demonstrating incredible courage, broke open her savings piggy bank last Thursday afternoon. She took money and fled her home, boarding an ST bus to the Cidco bus stand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Crying and lost, a kind young man from Hanuman Nagar noticed her distress. Diya, showing remarkable presence of mind, gave him her maternal aunt's phone number. The young man contacted the aunt, confirmed Diya's identity via video call, and safely reunited them.

---------------

Police act swiftly; mother also faces charges

Late Thursday night, after Diya recounted her harrowing ordeal, her aunt, along with Shiv Sena district president Rajendra Janjal, Rajesh Jangle, and Shilparani Wadkar, immediately met with Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar. Commissioner Pawar wasted no time, ordering the immediate registration of a case at Pundliknagar police station. Assistant police inspector Ujjwala Deshmukh, PSI Jyoti Ghat, and constables from the Bharosa Cell recorded the girl's statement. Police quickly recorded Diya's statement. Due to her fragile health and emotional distress, they proceeded with the First Information Report (FIR) based on her aunt's complaint. Police have charged the stepfather with rape, abuse, and wrongful confinement. Crucially, they have also booked the mother for suppressing the crime and failing to seek help despite her daughter's serious condition. This horrifying incident underscores the urgent need to protect vulnerable children and ensure accountability for such heinous acts.