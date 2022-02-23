Steppers celebrate Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated at Stepping Stones High School with great enthusaism. The school choir sang a soulful rendition of a prayer dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj followed by the Shivastuti, where the students performed with the dhol, nagade, and tashe while one student enacted the part of Shivaji. To educate the crowd on the contributions of the great legend, two Steppers spoke about the life and contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. They spoke about the importance of family in Shivaji’s life and how he built his nation even after facing numerous odds. Principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize spoke to the students about the values they could inculcate in themselves from Shivaji’s life to improve themselves.