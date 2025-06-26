Stepping Stones honours Grades 10 and 12 Board toppers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School celebrated its exceptional Grade 10 and 12 Board toppers during a felicitation ceremony recently. Avanish Jadhav achieved the top position in the Grade 10 Board exams with an impressive 99% and Avira Banerjee led the Grade 12 Board exams with an outstanding 98%. The ceremony also marked a significant milestone for the school as the toppers of its inaugural IGCSE Board of Stepping Stones International were honoured. Principal Sandeep Malu delivered an insightful overview of the school's performance through the annual school report. The school management, including Chairman Abdul Husain, Executive Director Naseem Rahim, Director Zaeem Rahim, and Management Member Saifuddin Abbas graced the occasion.