Stepping Stones organises U-12 Amena Rahim Sports Tournament

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School (SSHS) successfully organised the U-12 football and basketball tournaments. Eight schools competed for the football crown, while six schools contended for the basketball glory. In both tournaments, SSHS emerged as the winners, with Nath Valley School securing the runners-up accolade. Arham Khan won the Best Football Player of the Tournament trophy, while Gabriel Isaac won the Best Basketball Player of the Tournament. Chairman Abdul Husain inaugurated the tournament, in the presence of executive director Naseem Rahim and members of management Saifuddin Abbas and Shakeeb Rahim. Principal Sandeep Malu welcomed the participating schools.