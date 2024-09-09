Stepping Stones School Alumni Association installation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones School recently held the installation ceremony for its Alumni Association. The association office-bearers are as follows: President - Yash Laddha (Laddha Group of Industries); secretary - Sahil Chotlani (Rajdhani chain of stores) and treasurer - CA Rohan Kala. The newly elected leadership team is expected to bring fresh energy and innovative ideas to the association, strengthening the bond among alumni and supporting the school's ongoing growth.