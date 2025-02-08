Stepping Stones Schools celebrate primary Sports Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Stepping Stones Schools — Stepping Stones High School and Stepping Stones International — recently celebrated Primary Sports Day featuring junior students from Grades 3, 4, and 5.

Principal Sandeep Malu hoisted the school flag, followed by chief guest executive director Naseem Rahim declaring the Sports Meet open. Students participated in a variety of exciting track events, including the 100m dash, while impressive yoga demonstrations and high-energy pom-pom drills highlighted discipline and coordination. The parents’ race not only added excitement but also strengthened community bonds.

Sapphire House claimed the overall victory, with Topaz House finishing second. The Sports Team and teachers worked for the success.