Stepping Stones shines in CBSE 10 and 12 Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Stepping Stones High School have emerged triumphant in their CBSE Exam results, which were declared today. Avanish Jadhav topped Grade 10 with a score of 99%, while Avira Banerjee topped Grade 12 with 98%. Many Steppers have already secured admission to the top universities in the country. A total of 62 students in Grade 10 scored above 90%, and 130 students scored above 75%. Chairman Abdul Husain, executive director Naseem Rahim, director Zaeem Rahim, and principal Sandeep Malu congratulated the students and applauded the efforts of all the teachers.