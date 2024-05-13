Stepping Stones students excel in CBSE 10 & 12 results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of Stepping Stones School emerged triumphant in the X and XII results which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday.

Taranjyot Arora topped grade 12 with 99 per cent. Avnish Patil and Shailee Gadekar jointly topped the grade 10 batch with 99 per cent each.

A total of 57 students in grade 10 have scored above 90 per cent while another 80 students have obtained above 75 pc. Chairman of the school Abdul Husain, executive director Naseem Rahim, director Zaeem Rahim and Principal Jayashree Kad congratulated the students on their success.