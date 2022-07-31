Steps to be taken to reduce farmers' suicide cases: CM Shinde

Aurangabad, July 31: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that all steps would be taken to put a check on farmers' suicide cases in Marathwada region.

He was addressing a press conference at the divisional commissionerate on Sunday after attending a meeting on rain-related damages and development works of Marathwada.

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, union Minister of the State for Railway Raosaheb Danve, Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, MLAs Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsath, Atul Save, Pradeep Jaiswal and Sandipan Bhumre, divisional commissioner Sunil Kendre, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Cidco administrator Deepa Mudhol were present.

Eknath Shinde said that farmers are taking the extreme step of ending life because of frequent drought and crop losses.

“Lakhs of hectares of land can be brought under irrigation if water from west-flowing rivers is diverted to the region. This will provide relief to the farmers and will reduce farmers' suicide cases,” he said.

Box

More financial aid to M’wada

CM Shinde said that a decision would be taken in the Cabinet meeting to provide more financial aid than on the basis of parameters of NDRF to those whose crops and properties were damaged in the region because of heavy rainfall.

He said the panchanama of the farmers’ losses would be completed in the next three to four days.

The CM said that the Sena-BJP Government which belongs to farmers, labourers and common men would not leave farmers at others’ mercy. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured our Government of providing all possible help. Efforts will be made to complete all the schemes in which the Central and Government have an equal share of the fund,” he asserted.

Crops spread on 4.38 lakh hectares of land in the eight districts were damaged due to heavy rainfall. The losses are estimated at Rs 742 crore. The divisional administration submitted a Rs 742.44 crore assistance report including Rs 308.8 crore for farmers’ compensation.

Box

Rs 200 Cr for water pipeline

He said that Rs 200 crore would be provided to repair the 700 mm water pipeline which has become very old.

“There is a water supply problem in the city. People get tap water after four to seven days. The fund will help to replace the pipes of the pipeline. Because of this, water will be supplied on an alternate day,” he said.

Box

Projects to be completed; pothole-free roads

He said that all the pending projects would be completed. He also announced Rs 100 crore for the development of roads between Padegaon and Samruddhi Mahamarg while fund would be given to city and rural roads development also. Shinde said that the roads would be made potholes-free in a phased- manner.

“In the first phase, roads will be developed from cement concrete in Mumbai and later in other parts of the State,” he said.

Box

Prize money Rs 30 L announced for Sangli youth

Sanket Sargar, a youth from Sangli has won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (England). This is the country’s first medal in 55 kg weightlifting. CM Shinde announced Rs 30 lakh prize money for Sargar while Rs 7.50 lakh for his coach

Box

Some of the imp announcements of Chief Minister are as follows;

--Ellora-Ghrishneshwar Development Plan approval

--Instructions were issued for parallel pipeline work in Nanded

--Approval for Nanded-Jalna Samruddhi Mahamarg given

--Development fund to be given for Aundha-Nagnath Mandir

--Work of Sant Dnyaneshwar Garden to be done on the basis of BOT

--Immediate financial aid to Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial

--Impetus to be given Loknete Gopinath Munde’s memorial.