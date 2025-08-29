Stick used in Padaswan murder seized

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police on Friday seized the wooden stick allegedly used to kill Pramod Padaswan of Sambhaji Colony, recovering it from a cowshed in the presence of prime accused Dnyaneshwar Nimone. A spot panchnama was carried out under tight security as this was his first visit to the crime scene since the incident.

The stick, police revealed, had been brought from Ujjain a few months ago and was used to deliver the fatal blows to Pramod and his father. Senior police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and police sub inspector Jagannath Mendkudale led the recovery operation while a large crowd of onlookers gathered at the spot. Currently in police custody are Dnyaneshwar, his mother Shashikala, younger brothers Gaurav and Saurabh, brother-in-law Manoj, and father Kashinath. Their remand ends Saturday, when they will be produced in court again. Police said recovery of another weapon remains pending. Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar met the Padaswan family on Friday, expressed condolences, assured legal aid, and hoped that the accused would face strict punishment.