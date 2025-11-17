Tasneem Dawasaz

Going through Insta, Facebook and Twitter,

we find our lives quite bitter,

not realising that we are still alive,

and can extract honey from a beehive.

Depending on Likes is our fate,

but not knowing what's our trait.

This is the way we live in virtual world,

without speaking a word.

Difference between reel and real is not understood, as we all are covered under a hood.

All that glitters is not gold,

and to understand this we need to be bold.

It's true we can't be isolated from the world around, but protect yourself from being drowned,

by remembering we are still alive,

and can extract honey from the beehive.