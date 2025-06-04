Stolen gold melted and sold

Investigation faces delays

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant breakthrough in the high-profile armed robbery at entrepreneur Sanjay Ladda’s residence in Bajajnagar, police have arrested owner of Bakliwal Traders, Nanded. As they were purchasing gold jewellry valued between Rs 20 to 30 lakh, believed to be part of the stolen loot.

The robbery, carried out by six armed assailants, resulted in the theft of approximately 5.5 kg of gold, 32 kg of silver, and Rs 70,000 in cash. The full whereabouts of the stolen property remain unclear. Investigators are verifying whether the entire haul was recovered or disposed of. Some of the accused have named Gangane and Amol Khotkar as key figures in possessing large quantities of the stolen gold. Gangane’s associate, Sohel Shaikh, is also believed to have helped facilitate the illegal sale through Bakliwal Traders. Interrogations are ongoing to uncover the wider conspiracy.

Pistol recovered from accused’s residence

In a related development, police seized a country-made pistol from the residence of accused Yogesh Hajbe (31) in Wadgaon Kolhati. The weapon was reportedly used to threaten Sanjay Zhalke, the driver of the looted entrepreneur. Hajbe, one of the first to be arrested in the Waluj MIDC arms case, has been in judicial custody since May 26. So far, this remains the only firearm recovered from his premises.

Investigation slows after officer Transfer

Sources indicate that the pace of the arms case investigation has slowed since the transfer of the initial police inspector. So far, 12 accused have been detained in connection with both the robbery and the arms case. Notably, Amol Khotkar is reported to have owned two pistols one given to Hajbe and another used during a police encounter both of which have now been seized. Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar confirmed, “We are actively pursuing leads and will provide updates as we make progress in recovering stolen property and apprehending all those involved.”