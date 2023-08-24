Stoma care clinic inaugurated in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The first Stoma Care Centre of the state was inaugurated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by dean Dr Sanjay Rathod on Thursday. The OPD No. 112 (C) will be held in the clinic on every Thursday between 9.30 am and 11.30 am. Deputy dean Dr Prasad Deshpande, medical superintendent Dr Vikas Rathod, surgery department head Dr Sarojini Jadhav, clinic incharge Dr Mohammad Ansari, Dr Rinki Mansukani and others were present.

What is stoma?

After a surgery, an opening is made on the abdomen that can be connected to either the digestive or urinary system to allow waste (urine or faeces) to be diverted out of your body. It is called stoma. Some patients continue with stoma throughout the life while some have it for a shorter period. It is important to take care of this part. In the clinic, the patients will be informed about stoma and will be imparted training for the care.