Stone art of Ellora Caves spellbound Hillary Clinton

Aurangabad: Former US first lady and foreign minister Hillary Clinton was impressed on seeing the magnificent stone art and was mesmerised by the carvings and sculptures at the world heritage Ellora Caves. The VVIP guest spends around two and a half hours today early morning at the caves.

Hillary is staying at Dhyan Farm (on Ellora - Khuldabad) since February 7 afternoon. She reached the caves complex today at 10 am. The tehsildar Surendra Deshmukh and the ASI official Rajesh Waklekar accorded a traditional welcome to her. The former US first lady stepped into the Kailasa Temple (Cave No. 16). The tourist guide Alim Quadri attended and in detail explained to her about the caves. Later on, she went on to see Cave No.10 (Buddhist Cave) and Cave No.32 (Jain Cave). She spent around two and a half hours at the caves. She also expressed her gratitude for getting an opportunity to see marvellous masterpieces. The other domestic and international tourists were also thrilled to see Hillary along with them in the caves. Meanwhile, she was supposed to visit Grishneswar Temple (12th Jyotirlinga) but did not visit due to reasons better known to her.

The additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sunil Lanjewar, a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukund Aghav and police inspector (PI) Bhujang Hatmode maintained tight security at the caves complex.

Boxxx

Dhyan Farm’s Shaaj Sharma and Aparna Padnikar said that they had organised the Rajasthan tour of Hillary Clinton in 2018. They said, “We are doing organic farming at our farm in Shajatpur Shivar. We are maintaining it on par with international standards. Hillary Clinton will be halting for two nights at our farm and she will be leaving for Varanasi on Thursday.