Stop teacher recruitment across the state as per the 'road map' till June 5

Directions to wait for the further orders from the regular court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A vacation bench the Bombay high court headed by Justice RM Joshi on Friday ordered that the recruitment process carried out as per the ‘road map’ of the teachers in Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools across the state to be stopped till June 5, 2023.

During the hearing, friend of the court Adv Ajit Gholap pointed out some errors regarding teacher recruitment. Expressing the opinion that the above issues can be heard before the regular court and the further order can be passed, the vacation bench gave the above order. The next hearing on this Suo moto PIL will be held on June 5.

What was the 'road map'?

As per the Bench's order dated September 22, 2022, the government had submitted a prospective schedule (road map) for the teacher aptitude and intelligence test for primary teacher recruitment. Accordingly, the online exam schedule was announced by December 16, 2022. Officially, the online examination was conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023 and results were to be declared till March 5, 2023, as per the department of school education. A statement was made on behalf of the government during the previous hearing on April 17 that the eligibility test for teacher recruitment was conducted and the result was announced on March 24.

What errors are found

Adv Gholap through a civil application brought to the notice of the vacation court that the teachers appointed for 1st to 5th class have been promoted to the class of 5th to 8th class without the minimum qualification prescribed. Therefore, the post occupied by them is likely to be excluded from the proposed teacher recruitment.