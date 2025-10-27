Stop the sale of HND hostel and temple in Pune

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dressed in white attire, wearing caps printed with “Save HND” and black ribbons tied on their arms, a large number of members of the Jain community participated in a silent march on Monday. Holding placards with slogans like “Give us back our hostel, cancel the deal,” “Save HND, save the temple, unite the community,” and “HND represents culture and education; it’s the soul of the community,” they sought to draw the attention of the government and administration to the seriousness of the issue.

The Jain community organized this silent march in protest against the sale of Seth Hirachand Nemichand Digambar Jain Hostel and Temple in Pune. A memorandum demanding immediate cancellation of the land sale and transfer was submitted to divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

The march began at 10:15 am from Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple at Rajabazar. Acharya Dr. Pranamsagarji Maharaj and Khullak Prathamsagarji Maharaj were present during the march. Anger over the sale of the HND Hostel and Temple in Pune was evident on everyone’s faces; however, the procession remained entirely peaceful as it moved through Shahaganj and Chelipura to the divisional commissioner’s office, where it turned into a public gathering. Both Jain monks addressed the gathering from the dais.

General secretary of the Jain community, Mahavir Patni, provided detailed information about the HND Hostel and Temple issue. CA Swapnil Patni declared that the agitation would continue until the registration of the sale deed was cancelled. Advocate Yatin Thole read out the list of demands. Additionally, Arun Patni demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the recent theft at the Jain temple in Kunthalgiri. Significantly, members of other religious communities also joined the silent march in solidarity.

Fast on October 29

During the gathering, Acharya Dr. Pranamsagarji Maharaj announced that if the sale registration of the hostel and temple was not cancelled, he would begin a fast (abstain from food) on October 29. He appealed to all members of the Jain community to observe a fast on that day. He also declared that on November 2, a foot march would be organized to the Jain temple at Kachner to pray before the Lord.

Main demands listed in the memorandum submitted to the divisional commissioner:

1.Immediate cancellation of the sale and transfer of the land belonging to HND Hostel in Pune.

2.A high-level inquiry into the sale transaction.

3.Filing of criminal cases against those responsible.

4.Making it mandatory to obtain consent from the Jain community before selling any property belonging to its religious or charitable institutions.

5.Issuing orders to make all sale-related documents and records public.

6.Administrative intervention to ensure permanent protection of the temple, hostel, and associated cultural heritage.