Stopping civic election is an unfortunate matter: Deputy CM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde criticised saying,“Once the election process is completed, elections are never stopped. But this time, the State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to cancel the elections. I will speak on this after getting complete information. However, stopping elections in such a manner is unfortunate.”

Nothing so serious...

Eknath Shinde, the chief of the Shinde Sena, had arrived in the city on Sunday night to stay over before heading out for the election campaign tour of the Paithan and Kannad municipal council elections. On Monday (December 1), he interacted with the mediapersons in the morning. Speaking about the issue, he said, “The SEC conducted a raid on Shahajibapu. He will be investigated. There is nothing very serious to worry about in this matter,” he clarified while responding to questions.

Did the CM and I exchange accusations?

When asked whether it was true that he and the CM did not speak to each other despite staying in the same hotel, he said, “The chief minister had a meeting scheduled earlier, so he left sooner. But we talk on the phone every day.”

He further added that although allegations and counter-allegations are being seen in the municipal elections under the Mahayuti alliance, these are local-level elections. “Did the CM and I make these allegations? These elections are driven by local issues, and they are elections of the party workers. Our campaign is focused on development.”

When asked about MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that “35 of your MLAs will break away, and Amit Shah will tear you apart,” Shinde folded his hands, smiled, and said, “We wish him good health,” refusing to comment further.