Stories hidden in ancient structures should be brought to world:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:“We have numerous heritage sites. There are countless stories hidden in the country's ancient structures. Many aspects like the design and construction methods of the structures should be presented to the world with strength. The Archaeological Department should be aware of this,” said Padma Shri K K Mohammed, a retired officer of the Archaeological Survey of India.

He was speaking in the second session of the first day of the three-day Third Padma Festival 2024 being organised by Gyanyajnah Foundation, at the main auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, industrialist Milind Kelkar, Dr Unmesh Takalkar and Vatsala Deshpande inaugurated the festival by lighting the traditional lamp today.

Governor Bagade said that those who did remarkable work in various fields are honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Awards. “There is no alternative to hard work and dedication. Only those who have worked hard have received the Padma awards to date. In today's world, only those who survive in intellectual competition will go ahead. This requires students to read and write beyond textbooks,” he said. After him, former Governor Ram Naik shed light on his life journey. He also interacted with the school students.

Padma Shri K K Mohammed said that efforts should be made to reach out to tourists who come to see Ajanta and Ellora caves, noting that many links are found while studying historical and religious ancient structures. Padma Shri Kende and Somnath Waghmare interacted with him.

Padma Bhushan Dr B N Suresh (Rocket Scientist, Karnataka), Padma Shri Umashankar Pande (Social work, Banda, UP), Padma Shri Dr Vikas Mahatme (Ophthalmologist, Nagpur), Padma Shri Dr Kalpana Saroj (industrialist, Mumbai) and Padma Shri Dr Parshuram Khune (Jhadipatti Rangbhumi, Gadchiroli) will speak between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on November 22, the second day of the festival.