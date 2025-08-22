Strategy for local self-government elections: Review meeting by Congress

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahead of the upcoming local self-government elections, the Congress party has begun taking steps to finalize its strategy. As part of this, a review meeting of four districts in Marathwada will be held on Sunday, August 25, starting at 10:00 AM. These district-wise meetings will take place at Shivneri Lawn on Jalna Road, covering the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv.

The meetings will see guidance from Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal, along with Balasaheb Thorat, Amit Deshmukh, Satej Patil, Vishwajit Kadam, Kunal Chaudhary, and Rajni Patil. This information was provided by Congress District President Kiran Patil Dongavkar and City President Yusuf Sheikh. After conducting the review meetings, these leaders will proceed to Nanded for an overnight stay and will interact with the media in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Kiran Patil Dongavkar, Yusuf Sheikh, Minority District Congress President Anis Patel, CIDCO Block President Bhausaheb Jagtap, Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Secretary Gaurav Jaiswal , Human Rights Department President Kaiser Sheikh Baba, and others inspected the venue for the scheduled meetings.