Stray Dog Attack in Maharashtra: 11-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Dog While Playing Outside Home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The menace of stray dogs continues to grow in the city. An 11-year-old Asraruddin Quazi, who was playing at the gate of his house, was attacked and injured by a stray dog from a roaming pack on Sunday. His father, Samiruddin Quazi, immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was given injections and treatment. As it was Sunday, most local clinics were closed.

Residents are angry, as despite repeated complaints and demands, no municipal team has arrived at the scene. According to locals, packs of stray dogs roam at almost every square and major road in the city, with places like Shahnoor Miya Dargah Chowk, Bari Colony, Roshan Gate, Wahed Colony and Central Naka becoming their permanent haunts.

Residents allege that the city's dog-catching squad exists only in name. Even after a week of continuous requests and complaints, no action has been taken. The situation worsens at night, forcing people to change their routes out of fear. Travelling alone at night has become unsafe, and in residential areas, people lock themselves in doors to avoid dog attacks. Parents, especially, do not allow their children to go out alone.