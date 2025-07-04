Stray dog menace irk residents of Satara area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The problem of stray dogs in the Satara area is worsening day by day, causing serious concern among local residents. Despite the municipal corporation having a dedicated dog squad, citizens claim that only patrol vehicles make rounds, and no real action is being taken against the increasing number of stray dogs roaming the streets.

The menace has reportedly led to multiple incidents of dog bites, with several people, including children and the elderly, requiring medical treatment. Residents accuse the municipal authorities of turning a blind eye to the growing issue.

Senior citizen Ambadas Ragade from the Satara area expressed deep dissatisfaction, urging the municipal corporation to take immediate steps to address the situation.

"The dog squad vans roam around, but there is zero action. This has become a serious safety issue for citizens. Children, the elderly, and women are afraid to step out of their homes," said a resident Prof. Bharati Bhandekar.