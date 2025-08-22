Stray dogs create panic in Pandharpur; children-women forced to live in fear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The menace of stray dogs is increasing day by day, leaving residents extremely troubled. Packs of dogs chasing people on main and internal roads have created fear among children going to school. Incidents of dogs running after students in the morning and afternoon, during school hours, are being reported repeatedly. Parents are now forced to either accompany their children to school or find alternative routes, rather than sending them alone.

It is not only students who are affected — women, elderly people, pedestrians, and even two-wheeler riders are suffering from stray dog attacks. At times, dogs chase bikers, causing them to lose balance and meet with accidents. These dogs roam freely in public places, markets, school premises, and even around hospital areas. Despite repeated complaints from residents, the administration has failed to take any concrete measures, leading to widespread anger among the people.

Health risk

Apart from the danger of attacks, there is also the risk of diseases like rabies if bitten. In recent months, incidents of stray dog bites have been reported in Pandharpur and nearby villages, forcing citizens to rush to hospitals. Yet, instead of declining, the stray dog population continues to rise. According to government orders, no gram panchayat has been carrying out sterilisation of dogs.

Citizens’ firm demand

Residents have repeatedly submitted petitions to the administration, demanding immediate control over stray dogs. “Conduct sterilisation camps, otherwise someday a serious accident or even loss of life could occur,” the citizens have warned.

Stray dogs running wild in Pandharpur area

“Our small children don’t even go to school or shops out of fear of dogs. Even while walking on the road, the dogs chase them. Just this morning, a fifth-grade girl was attacked by dogs, but thanks to timely help from locals, her life was saved. The grampanchayat must urgently pay attention to this core issue,” said Razia Pathan (of Pandharpur).

Residents complaint to administration

In the Cidco area, residents of Samyak Garden and Sara Vihar Society are facing a severe problem of stray dogs. Citizens have submitted written complaints to Cidco officials. With 3–4 incidents of dog bites being reported every day, children and senior citizens are living in constant fear, said BJP leader Narendra Atmaram Jadhav.