Stray vacancy round BPTH, BOTH,BASLP courses begin

Lokmat News Network



Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stray vacancy round for the admissions to Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPTH), Bachelor of Occuptionaton Therapy (BOTH), Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP) and Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics (B-P and O) has begun.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the selection for the round and those who have been allotted the seats will have to confirm the admission by joining the college on or before November 22 (until 5.30 pm).

The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG-2023 brochure. The candidate will have to submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled.

Box

Last date to cancel

Those who have been admitted to these courses can cancel the admissions on or before November 22. The CET Cell made clear that no cancellation will be allowed after this date.

Box

Institute level round for BPTH course

The SCETC also announced the schedule for the institute level for vacant seats in private unaided the colleges for BPTH course was announced for the vacant seats.

After the declaration of the seat matrix, the eligible desirous candidate must apply in person to the respective college in the prescribed format between November on November 25 and 26. The general merit and selection list quota-wise will be announced on the portal of the college on the evening of November 26. Those who are selected will have to join the college on or before November 28.