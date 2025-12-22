Street play competition for voter awareness

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time, municipal elections in the city will be conducted ward-wise. To create voter awareness and increase voter turnout, a voter awareness street play competition has been organised on January 2, 2026.

Each team must have a minimum of eight artists. The competition is open to all age groups, with the objective of encouraging maximum voter participation and spreading awareness about the importance of voting. The duration of each street play should be 10 minutes. Selected teams will be given honorariums and required to perform across the city. Prizes include Rs 5,000 for first place, Rs 3,000 for second, and RS 2,000 for third. Scripts, lists of artists, and entry forms must be submitted by December 30 at the Savitri Control Room, Maulana Azad Research Centre, as informed by the election voter awareness cell.