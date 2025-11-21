Street robberies and house break-ins on the rise;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A surge in street robberies has created fear among citizens, while a series of house break-ins has raised serious questions about police effectiveness. In Pundliknagar, a young man was attacked and robbed of his gold chain. Meanwhile, in broad daylight in Osmanpura, thieves broke into a trader’s house and escaped with Rs 2.35 lakh in cash and gold ornaments within just an hour.

Thirty-two-year-old Mangesh Madhav Nitore (resident of Parijat Nagar), who works in a private firm, went for a post-dinner walk around 10 pm on November 19. As he turned from Gokul Sweet Corner and walked toward Jaybhadra Garage, three persons on a Pulsar motorcycle approached him from behind. The pillion rider attempted to snatch the 3-tola gold chain from his neck. Nitore realized the attempt in time and resisted. A violent clash erupted. As he fought back, one of the robbers struck him on the head with a stone. The pain weakened his grip, allowing the thieves to snatch the chain and flee at high speed. The incident occurred just as shops were closing, shocking locals that the attackers dared strike at such a time. A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station.

House burgled in just one hour

On November 17, Rahim Rafiq Ali Moti (49), a steel trader residing at Rathi Tower in Dashmeshnagar, locked his house and left for work at 10 am. When he returned at 11:47 am, he found that thieves had broken the latch, entered the house, and stolen Rs 2,35,000 in cash along with 3 tolas of gold ornaments from the cupboard.

In a third incident, thieves broke into a shop at Jadhav Mandi. Sanjay Israni (resident of Sindhi Colony) runs “Deepak Agency” in the Jhambad Estate area of Jadhav Mandi. On the night of November 19, thieves pried open the shutter, entered the shop, and stole a laptop and Rs 4,000 in cash. City Chowk Police are investigating the matter.