Street Vendors becoming AtmaNirbhar in city

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The Central Government through Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has distributed a loan of Rs 4.30 crore to 4,320 street vendors under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in the city. Now, these vendors, after repaying their first loan, are applying for the second loan of Rs 20,000 each.

The AMC's project section surveyed street vendors in the city after the end of the first wave. The registration of 14,740 street vendors was done online. The second phase of the survey comprises 2,500 street vendors. The PM SVANidhi was introduced for the registered vendors. The AMC sanctioned loan applications of around 15,000 vendors, out of which, the banks approved 6,000 loan applications. In the first phase, 4,320 vendors were granted loans of Rs 4.30 crore (Rs 10,000 each). These loans are interest-free. The vendors have started to repay their loans.

Later on, the Central Government has introduced a second loan of Rs 20,000 to the vendors who have repaid their first loans. So far, 65 people have got the second loan. The second loan is sanctioned after submitting the NoC of the first loan. Meanwhile, many of them are making rounds of the AMC office to procure NoC and get the second loan, said the deputy commissioner Saurabh Joshi.