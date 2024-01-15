Strength of HSC & SSC aspirants witnesses increase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of aspirants for HSC and SSC examinations has increased slightly this year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC examinations of February-March between February 21 and March 19 while SSC students will take their papers from March 1 to 26. There will be two sessions depending on the option of subjects chosen by the aspirants.

More than 1.76 lakh students have applied for the examinations this year while last year it was 1.68 lakh. Similarly, the number of SSC examination aspirants is 1.86 lakh compared to last year's 1.80 lakh. There is a slight increase this year in the aspirants' strength. The divisional office of the State Board held a meeting of headmasters to review the preparations for the examinations on the divisional.

There are 629 SSC centres in the five districts of the region while HSC students take their examination at 430 centres. The divisional office of the Board received requests to start 89 new examination centres, including 56 for HSC.

The practical examinations of the HSC are likely to commence from February first while hall tickets will be available in the first week of the next month. The hall tickets for SSC will be provided in the second week of February.