Stress management workshop at Chaitanya Valley Intl School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaitanya Valley International School organised a Stress Management Workshop for its teaching staff, recently. The session was led by speakers and former principal, Nath Valley Dr Sharda Gupta and principal, Podar International School Ravindra Rana. They shared insights and practical techniques to manage stress effectively. The workshop aimed to promote mental well-being and equip participants with strategies to maintain a positive and balanced outlook in both personal and professional life. The interactive session was highly appreciated by all attendees. Management Satish Tupe and principal J Shenbaga Devi thanked Dr Gupta and Rana for their valuable guidance.