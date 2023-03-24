Strict action against officials who spend salaries of ZP teachers elsewhere

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State rural development minister Girish Mahajan said in the legislative council on Friday that action will be taken against the officials of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) of the respective districts who spend the salaries of school teachers elsewhere.

MLC Satish Chavan in the council demanded that funds should be made available for the salary of teachers in ZP schools in the State. In many districts, the funds received for the salaries of the school teachers are used for other purposes. Therefore, the salaries are not being paid on time. He strongly demanded that the funds given for the salary of these teachers should be given for the salary instead of being spent elsewhere, and action should be taken against the relevant officials of that district who spend these funds for other work.

While replying to the question, minister Mahajan agreed that the salaries of the teachers of ZP schools should be paid on time and said that necessary precautions will be taken to ensure that the salaries of these teachers will be paid directly to them and that the funds will not be spent elsewhere. Mahajan also assured that appropriate action will be taken by investigating the responsible officer of the district.