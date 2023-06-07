Strict action against those wandering in city after 11 pm

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Considering the increased crime incidents, the city police have strictly ordered to close all establishments, hotels, bars and restaurants at 11 pm. More than 35 vehicles, and six squads of the crime branch patrol rigorously at night. Moreover, the police have indicated that those wandering in the city after 11 pm will have to produce concrete reasons for the police. However, the hoteliers and traders have registered strong opposition to this stand of the police. They opine that the government order is till 1.30 am and only verbal order in this regard is an injustice to them.

An untoward incident occurred in the city at the end of March. Since then, the police are taking special measures to impose law and order. The new police commissioner Manoj Lohiya after taking charge in the city has taken a strict stand and ordered to close the establishments at 11 pm. Special instructions were issued to the heads of all the police stations to avert criminal activities in their jurisdiction. Later, all the hotels, bars and restaurants were strictly closed in all parts of the city.

Lohiya has also directed the heads to remain present in the police stations till 11 pm.

Crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme said that presently, 17 Peter mobile vans of 17 police stations, more than 17 Dail-112 four-wheelers and two-wheelers are patrolling in the city. Crime branch six squads are conducting special patrolling between 9 pm and 1.30 am. However, there are no restrictions at the cinema theaters, workplaces, hospitals and on emergency events.

CP Lohiya said, as per the rule, the hotels, bars and restaurants should be closed at 11 pm. Later, the time given after that is for their internal work and not for serving the customers.

Our city is sensitive and several miscreants gather at the pan kiosks, and hotels at night and create a nuisance. Hence, this strict stand has been taken. This decision is not for five-star hotels. Most of the tourists coming to the city stay in these hotels and do not go anywhere at night.