Strict action demanded against those who plotted to kill Jarange Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Members of the Sakal Maratha Samaj from Sillod have demanded a thorough investigation and strict legal action against those who allegedly conspired to assassinate maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil. A memorandum listing various demands was submitted to the Sillod Tehsildar on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, a serious conspiracy to kill Jarange Patil has come to light. A complaint has already been lodged at the Jalna Police Station, and two suspects have been detained in connection with the case. The community representatives said that the matter is of grave concern and demanded that the government provide Z-plus security to Jarange Patil. They also urged the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the conspiracy and take strict action against the accused.

The memorandum warned that if the government fails to act, the Sakal Maratha Samaj will launch an intense agitation.

The memorandum bore the signatures of Radhakrishna Kakde, Deepak Patil, Swapnil Jadhav, Ashok More, Vinay Kakde, Anup Patil among others.

