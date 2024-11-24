Strict ban on victory processions in: Police swiftly control celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The victory processions following the election results have been strictly prohibited in the city. Despite the ban, mild celebrations were observed in various parts of the city, including the central, east, and west areas.

Candidates and their supporters have been informed about the prohibition, though spontaneous processions were still witnessed in some areas. The police maintained strict control, ensuring no major law breaches occurred. During the commotion following Atul Save’s victory in the Aurangabad East constituency, theft of mobile phones was reported. However, prompt action by the police led to the arrest of a Malegaon gang on Saturday. In other parts of the city, celebrations were held without any major incidents. While there was a large crowd in the central area celebrating the winning candidate, there were no reports of crime. The police acted swiftly in arresting criminals who attempted to disrupt the peace during the celebrations in the east constituency.