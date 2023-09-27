Strict bandobast for Ganesh immersion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the Ganesh immersion on Thursday, the police have deployed strict police bandobast in the city. As many as 226 officers and around 3,000 policemen will be on the bandobast. Similarly, 120 armed Jawans of CRPF’s quick action force and two companies of SRPF will also be deployed, said CP Manoj Lohiya in a press conference here on Tuesday. DCP Nitin Bagate, Sheelwant Nandedkar, Railway police SP Ganesh Shinde and other officers were present. Later, Lohiya interacted with the officials of various Ganesh Mandals through video conferencing and appealed for the cooperation.

There will be four DCPs, 6 ACPs, 42 PIs, 140 APIs and 2,500 PSIs and constabulary staff. Similarly, one SP, 13 Dy.SPs, 5 PIs, 15 APIs, 245 constables will come from other places. Strict vigil will be kept on the city through 5 drone cameras. Four PIs, 6 APIs and 153 constables will look after the traffic. There will be 21 very important fixed points where the police will be available and 97 fixed points at various places.

CP Lohiya said, the residents should bid adieu to Lord Ganesh in joyous atmosphere. A constable will be deployed with the procession of each mandal. People should not believe any rumor and maintain peace and harmony. People should immediately contact the police in case of emergency.