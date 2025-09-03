Strictly implement NSS programmess: Pro-VC Dr Sarwade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The National Service Scheme (NSS) is truly a 'reserve force' in the social sector. Therefore, the colleges should strictly implement NSS,” said Dr Walmik Sarwade, pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a one-day workshop organised for National Service Scheme officers at CFART Hall, Bamu campus, on Wednesday. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar and NSS director Dr Sominath Khade were present in the workshop. More than a hundred programme officers participated in the workshop.

Pro-VC said that a lot of work was done in the last four and a half decades through the NSS. He also appealed to the officers to implement the programmes, keeping in mind that it had also made a great contribution to rural areas within the jurisdiction of the university.

Meanwhile, Registrar Dr. Prashant Amritkar said that many students whose personality was shaped through the NSS are working in big organisations.

Director Dr Sominath Khade gave information about the activities being implemented under the scheme. Shalikram Dheple, Dr Parameshwar Puri and others guided the participants.