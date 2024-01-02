Strike paralyses industries,

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A strike by private transporters has thrown various industries into disarray, severely impacting the supply and export of raw materials and finished goods. Industry experts estimate that goods worth Rs 1000 crore are currently stranded in warehouses, leading to concerns about significant financial losses. The crisis has particularly affected the transportation of perishable goods, putting them at risk of spoilage.

Production halts in several industries

The strike has resulted in the complete cessation of production in numerous industries due to the lack of essential supplies. Without a steady inflow of raw materials, manufacturing processes have ground to a halt, exacerbating concerns among industrialists. Large-scale and small-scale industries are grappling with the repercussions of the strike as their supply chains have been severed, said CMIA President Dushyant Patil.

Concerns Over Industrial Impacts

Massia President Anil Patil voiced deep concern over the dire situation unfolding in industrial areas due to the private transporter strike. Patil highlighted the severe consequences faced by both MSMEs and larger industries, emphasizing the crippling effect of halted supply and inflow of goods. "The strike has brought our industrial sectors to a standstill. Without a swift resolution, the losses incurred will be enormous, and the recovery process will be arduous."

Critical Role of 2500 Trucks in Industrial Sector

Around 2,500 trucks play a vital role in transporting raw materials and prepared goods from the industrial sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, particularly from Waluj, to destinations across the country. If these trucks fail to resume service, the entire industrial sector faces the imminent threat of grinding to a halt.

Fuel Shortages Impede Industrial Workers' Commutes

The strike has not only impacted the transportation of goods but has also affected the daily commute of industrial workers. Many workers were unable to reach their workplaces as their vehicles ran out of petrol due to the unavailability of fuel. However, workers who utilized electric vehicles (EVs) were able to overcome this hurdle and make it to their respective companies.

Diesel Shortage Paralyzes Industrial Buses

The scarcity of diesel has brought the operation of industrial buses to a standstill, further exacerbating the challenges faced by workers trying to reach their workplaces. With only a limited number of electric buses in operation, a significant portion of the industrial workforce has been unable to avail themselves of reliable transportation.