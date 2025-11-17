Strong presence for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in IMA state leadership

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city’s medical fraternity has recorded a notable achievement with dermatologist Dr. Anupam Takalkar elected as joint secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra State for 2025–26. The announcement was made at the state council installation ceremony held in Solapur, attended by dignitaries including Solapur municipal commissioner Dr. Sachin Ombase, former JJ Hospital dean Dr. Sudhir Nandkar, IMA national vice president Dr. Housie Kapadia, national joint secretary Dr. Hemant Lunge, former state president Dr. Santosh Kadam, and president-elect Dr. Manjusha Giri.

Dr. Takalkar has also been appointed to the Central Working Committee of IMA HQ. He said the new responsibilities motivate him to work with greater focus for members’ welfare.

In the same election, Dr. Yashwant Gade secured positions as Election Commission member and Central Working Committee member, while Dr. Rajendra Gandhi was also elected as a Central Working Committee member , further strengthening the city’s representation.

PHOTOS

Dr. Anupam Takalkar

Dr. Yashwant Gade

Dr. Rajendra Gandhi