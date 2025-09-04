Strong response to 1% payment plan by Manjeet Pride Group

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Manjeet Pride Group has received a strong response to its “1% monthly payment plan” introduced under the One World Project. The offer, launched during the Ganesh festival, has led to a sharp rise in bookings as many buyers opted in.

The One World project, located on Pratapanagar Road opposite Jyotinagar, consists of 21-storey towers with 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, along with 5, 6, and 7 BHK units. Spread over 11 acres, it includes more than 100 facilities, a 30,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, and parking arrangements.

Unique 1% Payment Plan

Customers are required to pay 20% of the total cost at the time of booking, followed by 1% every month until possession. No additional payment is taken until handover, and no bank interest is charged on the remaining amount. According to the developer, the scheme has simplified the purchase process and generated significant buyer interest.